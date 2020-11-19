Milton Edgar Pomelear

Survivors are sister, Susan Harker of New Jersey; children, Diane Steen of Georgia; Gregory (Ryan) Pomelear of Maryland; Charles (Amanda) Pomelear of Texas; Richard Pomelear of Missoula; ex-wife Denise Pomelear of Virginia, and sister-in-law, Janet Guinter of Michigan. Ed was a proud and loving grandfather to Ryanne and Megan; Imogen and James; Caleb, Dean and Eli, and uncle to nieces Stephanie, Deborah and Barbara. He also leaves his cat, Kevin.

A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20th at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton, attendance will be limited to 50 people due to Covid restrictions. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the chapel. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery with military honors presented by the U.S. Army. Live streaming will be available on the website dalyleachchapel.com, click on livestream, and call 406-363-2010 for the password. Condolences may also be left for the family on the funeral home’s website.