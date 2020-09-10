× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STEVENSVILLE — Minabelle Kerper Milodragovich was a force majeure who lived an extraordinary life.

Minabelle Kerper was born 8/13/29 in Powell, Wyoming to Wesley G. Kerper and Hazel M. Bowman in Powell, and was first of four daughters. She passed from congestive heart failure with her children at her side 9/1/2020 age (91)- Florence.

Meike, as she was known, lived her life through her strong Christian faith, the love of her family, constant curiosity and desire to inspire others to see and be the best of themselves.

Meike, will be remembered for her endless compassion, exceptional intellect and infectious sense of humor. She was a lover of beauty in all forms. Strong willed and steadfast in her life, she was truly complex and unique. There is no way to encapsulate who she was but these aspects of her life are a great insight.

She shared a wonderful life partnership of 37 years with Andrew E. Lee, who preceded her in 2017. Their common interests and life passions in faith, learning, travel and professional work was a treasure. Earlier marriages include Bill Elsom, Joseph L. Romano, and Robert R. Milodragovich.