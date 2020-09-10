STEVENSVILLE — Minabelle Kerper Milodragovich was a force majeure who lived an extraordinary life.
Minabelle Kerper was born 8/13/29 in Powell, Wyoming to Wesley G. Kerper and Hazel M. Bowman in Powell, and was first of four daughters. She passed from congestive heart failure with her children at her side 9/1/2020 age (91)- Florence.
Meike, as she was known, lived her life through her strong Christian faith, the love of her family, constant curiosity and desire to inspire others to see and be the best of themselves.
Meike, will be remembered for her endless compassion, exceptional intellect and infectious sense of humor. She was a lover of beauty in all forms. Strong willed and steadfast in her life, she was truly complex and unique. There is no way to encapsulate who she was but these aspects of her life are a great insight.
She shared a wonderful life partnership of 37 years with Andrew E. Lee, who preceded her in 2017. Their common interests and life passions in faith, learning, travel and professional work was a treasure. Earlier marriages include Bill Elsom, Joseph L. Romano, and Robert R. Milodragovich.
She was awarded from University of Montana a BA 1973 and the University of Arizona a MS 1975 as an original “non traditional” student as a mother of five children. She continued later in life to a near completion of her PhD. Education was a cornerstone of her life.
She descended from a long line of educators, lawyers, leaders in social work and the women’s movement. Her career in social work as a licensed counselor was influenced by her desire to understand patterns of behavior and inherited traits. She was an enthusiastic genealogist compiling 450+ three inch binders of our family history. This was a passionate quest to understand where we come from in order to evolve as individuals, families and society. She was an advocate for those suffering and a staunch believer in equality.
She was blessed with 51 years of sobriety in 2020.
Recognized in Who’s Who of American Women;
A member of the Bitterroot chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution;
A published author of baseline evaluation tools in the areas of chemical dependence and Domestic Violence.
She had many fantastic relationships with friends and caregivers.
Her greatest legacy is the devoted love of her children and entire family.
She loved and was loved immeasurably in spite of and because of her complexity.
The essence of Meike’s life was a gatherer of the Light.
Survivors include Sister: Jill Kerper, Children: Son Dan Elsom and his children, Thomas Elsom, Kristy Nowell, Preston Elsom. Son John Romano, daughter Teren Falk, her children: Derick (Megan) Falk, (Daxon, Donovan and Maddix), Dustin Falk, Alisha Falk. Daughter: Tina Romano and her son Lucas Faudman. Daughter: Stana Milodragovich (Doug Loneman) and daughter Mila Loneman.
In accordance with her wishes no services will be held. A family celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.