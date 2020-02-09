Minnie Frances Chellico Fragnito

Minnie spent every February in Hawaii for over 20 years with her sisiter Angie Tripp; she loved to participate in the senior Olympics which she won most of the time. Minnie was very adventurous; she went skydiving at the age of 72 & 73 with her grandson Paul. She danced her heart out until she was 93 years of age with The Five Valley Accordion Association and the Montana Fiddlers Association. Minnie belonged to the Solo Stars squared dance club in Lolo. She was very active in volunteering at the voting booth for years. She was a member of the Red Hat society since 1998 with the Really, Really, Really Red Tough Old Broads. She was a long time member of Saint Frances Catholic Church. Minnie was an avid Missoula Mall Walker for years. Minnie was famous for her Italian Easter bread which she baked over 100 loaves each year on Good Friday for her family and friends. She created the best thick crust cheese Pizza before it was commercialized.