MERCED, California — Minnie Frances Chellico Fragnito passed away peacefully Monday morning, Dec. 2, 2019, in her daughter’s (Josi Fragnito-Lira) home in Merced, California. Services will be at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W Broadway Street, Missoula, MT (406) 543-4190, Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. with a celebration of life reception to follow, internment to follow (3 p.m.) at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7405 Mullan Road. Condolences can be left for the family and a full obituary can be read at gardencityfh.com.