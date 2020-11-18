Mira C. Remien

MISSOULA - On Oct. 29, 2020 our troubled Mira’s struggle ended.

Born in Missoula on Feb. 1, 1979, Mira grew to be a beautiful and talented person. She graduated from Sentinel High School, attended the University of Washington, and graduated from the University of Montana. One of her most enjoyable accomplishments was receiving an MA degree from Central Saint Martin’s, a part of the University of the Arts London.

Mira wrote remarkable poetry and prose, was an accomplished photographer, worked on an illustrated book for children that was never completed, and traveled the world extensively and intrepidly, meeting people and making friends in many countries. She loved nature and the outdoors.

Mira is survived by her parents, Dr. Jack and Anne Remien, her sister in Seattle, Erin Remien (Drew Sowa), and her brother in Missoula, Dr. John M. Remien (Kinsey).

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her beautiful smile, her laughter, her sense of humor, her many talents, and for her potential that was never realized. She is at peace and free at last.

Memorials can be sent to: AT PEACE NAMI Montana, PO Box 1021 Helena, MT 59624