PABLO — Monica Jean Neuman Wall, 66, passed away Oct. 6 from cancer.

Born on Dec. 16, 1953 in St. Ignatius to Orin Vance Neuman and Josephine Mary Dumont. She went to school at the UM and then went to work for the CSK Tribes for over 25 years.

She enjoyed camping and beading in her spare time.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother Josephine Neuman.

Survivors include her longtime companion Gary Stiner; her children Twila, Charlene, and Jeffrey; 12 grandchildren; her siblings Bob Neuman of Australia, Dan Neuman (Rita) of Billings, John Nueman (Darinda) of Arizona, Gale Fyant (Gordon) of Polson, Darlene Bashilla of Evaro, Marlene Reeves of Pablo, and Tina Neuman of Evaro as well as numerous nieces nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. in the Arlee Community Center.