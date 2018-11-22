MISSOULA — She Has Her Wings at Last
On Nov. 19, 2018, our lord, reclaimed another loved teacher from this earth. Her name, Montana Venne Tolliver-Castor — in her later years. She spent the last 31 years with Gavin Castor, her companion/husband while she still dealt with hardships of earlier life losses of loved ones.
She had married Stanley Tolliver of Great Falls. They had two sons, the first was Justin and Zane was the last. But Stanley became very ill and did pass at an early adult age, while Zane was to pass later on in life.
She is survived by her husband, Gavin D. Castor of Lolo, her one remaining son, Justin Sr. and Justin Jr. with his own little Justin Jr. all of East Missoula. With all of the families she was welcomed into by all of my family members of Florida, Texas, Utah, Colorado, her cousin Louie Venne in Arizona. Lastly my cousin Pat Lilies in Oregon.
She was a member in the Catholic Church but attended a church that old services were still practiced within.
She was an Author Murry Dance Instructor in her young life, dancing in Missoula and Los Angeles, California. Yet returned to the books, and obtained her degrees at the University of Montana in Missoula. She was a graduate of the class '67, and out-lived several of her former classmates.
She taught in many locations across the state of Montana. From one room schools, to high schools, and those home-bound students too sick to travel to school and was happy when Montana turned up at their door in snow storms and said let’s get started. They all passed.
There will be many who remember Montana Tolliver as their teacher and what she was able to instill within them to excel in this world. For I, her husband of the last 31 years, was also taught by her, “That you can do anything you wish!” — Just do it! Thank you darling!
A viewing for Montana Venne Tolliver-Castor will be held on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. A Graveside service will follow at Missoula City Cemetery.