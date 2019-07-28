MISSOULA — Moonyean M. Schneider passed away on June 9, 2019. She has joined her husband Dick at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.
Moonyean was born Sept. 4, 1928 in Estherville, Iowa to Anna Petersen Lundervold and Magnus Lundervold. Moonyean graduated from Estherville High in 1946.
While working as a telephone operator for North Western Bell Telephone Company, she met the love of her life, Richard M. Schneider. Richard was a supervisor of installation programs for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. They were married July 16, 1949.
Dick was a Navy World War II veteran and his ship was one of the first to arrive at Pearl Harbor after the infamous attack and engaged in rescue and cleanup operations.
Moonyean and Dick moved to Montana in 1950. Dick was a supervisor for Mountain Bell Telephone Company until his retirement. Dick passed away January 21, 2004.
Moonyean and Dick are survived by their son Rick Schneider of Farson, Wyoming, Jeff Schneider of Lewiston, Idaho, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Moonyean is also survived by her sister Eileen Haacke of Stevensville and longtime friend Becky Slater in Polson.
Moonyean experienced the difficult times of the Great Depression and those memories carried with her to the very end. She dearly loved and missed her beloved Dick. Their love for each other was an inspiration for everyone.
Moonyean will be especially missed by Michel and Jim Salisbury, friends and neighbor of Moonyean and Dick for over 35 years.
Moonyean made great Lefse and other Norwegian holiday treats along with cookies all year long. She loved to crochet and has won a number of awards. She will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. The family suggests memorials be made to helpinghandsrescue.org in Lewiston, Idaho or any other animal rescue.