OMAHA, Nebraska — Mozelle Morin of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Arlee, passed away at 96 years old on July 14, 2018, in Omaha. She is preceded in death by parents, Charles and Minnie Rice of Arlee, husband, Wilbur Morin, daughter, Judy and siblings Ed and Cecil. Mozelle is survived by siblings, Shine and Phyllis, and daughters, Patricia, Pamela, and Suzann, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.
A cremation burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on July 13, 2019, at the family monument, Block 3, Lot B, in Old St. Mary’s Cemetery, Missoula. With great sadness, the immediate family invites old friends and relatives to pay last respects.