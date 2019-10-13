MISSOULA — Ms. Vonda K. Goldsby passed away, drew her last breath and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 7, 2019 at 7:30 pm. She was born in Sacramento, California, on April 9, 1959.
She is survived by her parents, Jack and Ellisteen Smith of Missoula and her siblings Lisa Cardin (Joseph), their daughters Sarah Heather (Cory) and Brandy; Lynette Guscott (Dave), Lane Smith (Tabitha) and their children. Vondas step children and several nephews and nieces. All of her brothers and sisters in Christ.
Vonda's late husband Gerald Frank (Jerry) Goldsby will be happy to see Vonda again and have a happy reunion together.
Vonda touched so many lives in her short life, with her mentoring abilities and her kind heart to those around her, including her family. She worked many years at Goodwill here in Missoula and Teen Challenge Thrift store. She will be missed. RIP, Vonda.
Memorial service will be held Oct. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. Christian Assembly Foursquare Church, 1001 Cleveland St. Missoula, Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
Donations maybe made in Vondas name to:
Teen Challenge Women’s Ministries of Missoula
3815 South 7th St.
Missoula, Montana 59804