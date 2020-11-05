POLSON — Mykal Lee Rodriguez was born with the waking sunrise of Feb. 27, 1999, in Billings, and left us at the tender age of 21 on Oct. 31, 2020.

Mykal left an imprint on each of our hearts. He entered this world with beautifully detailing questions that would take a lifetime of inquiry to answer. He shared his explorations of the world with others through his writings and music and invigorating chats around a fire. At a young age, Mykal taught himself to play the guitar and piano. When he wasn't exploring music or on an adventure with his backpack and board, he loved spending time with his two sisters, Zoe and Kori. Mykal and his sisters will forever share a bond that surpasses time and space which is deeply rooted in unconditional love they hold for one another.

As parents of an artist, Heidi Morales, Carlos and Megan Rodriguez, relentlessly supported, unconditionally loved, encouraged, and believed in each of his dreams and aspirations. Mykal had a special way of making his parent's hearts smile, and he gave them the best hugs.