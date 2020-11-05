POLSON — Mykal Lee Rodriguez was born with the waking sunrise of Feb. 27, 1999, in Billings, and left us at the tender age of 21 on Oct. 31, 2020.
Mykal left an imprint on each of our hearts. He entered this world with beautifully detailing questions that would take a lifetime of inquiry to answer. He shared his explorations of the world with others through his writings and music and invigorating chats around a fire. At a young age, Mykal taught himself to play the guitar and piano. When he wasn't exploring music or on an adventure with his backpack and board, he loved spending time with his two sisters, Zoe and Kori. Mykal and his sisters will forever share a bond that surpasses time and space which is deeply rooted in unconditional love they hold for one another.
As parents of an artist, Heidi Morales, Carlos and Megan Rodriguez, relentlessly supported, unconditionally loved, encouraged, and believed in each of his dreams and aspirations. Mykal had a special way of making his parent's hearts smile, and he gave them the best hugs.
His daughter Freyalyn, the great love of his life, filled him with dreams. He wanted great opportunities for her and her mother, Kayla Kompier. Mykal and Kayla were able to spend many of Freyalyn’s firsts together. He loved both Kayla and Freyalyn and would light up when he shared any pictures or talked about his baby girl, Freya.
La Familia de los Rodriguez and Morales served as an army of love for our sensitively sweet, loving Mykal, and he loved each of us with all his might. The love for his family, the arts, and music exemplified his spirit and transcended to all with whom he shared his life.
Thank you, Mykal, for teaching us how to love the world, even when it hurts, with a beautiful soundtrack. We ache with the loss of a son, brother, nephew, grandson, father, and friend. Mykal became a true badass icon for not only us but anyone who was blessed to know him during his short but fierce life. Until our last breaths here on Earth, we honor, celebrate, and love you, Mykal Lee Rodriguez.
Mykal was preceded in death by his Nana, Ana Morales, his Grandpa George Rodriguez, and Uncle Gabriel Rodriguez.
Mykal is survived by his mother Heidi Morales, Nick and Eliza Roman, parents Carlos Rodriguez and Megan Rodriguez, his sisters, Kori Rodriguez and Zoe Rodriguez; Daughter Freyalyn Rosaleena Rodriguez, beloved Kayla Kompier, Uncle/Aunt Brent Rodriguez and Tiffany Rodriguez, Uncle/Aunt Edgar Morales and Ashley Chevallier and Auntie/Uncle Wanda Morales and Darin Kiedrowski, Uncle/Aunt Nicholas Cabrera and Tabitha Cabrera. His Grandma, Vicky Rodriguez, and Eddie Sandoval. His Papa, Papo Morales. His Grandma Ann Dunbar. Great-Aunt Monica Hunt, Great-Aunt Linda Hunt. His Cousin Crew of Love: Alisha Bernhard and Dylan Vaught, Jose Rodriguez, Timmy Rodriguez, Aaliyah Morales, Sofia Morales, Benito Morales, Melissa Hall and Allison Hall.
Memorial will be held at the family’s home, Saturday Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. 5614 Gharrett Ave, Missoula MT 59083.
