Myrna Anne Varner

Victor - Myrna Anne Varner passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 29, 2021. She was born on June 20, 1942 to Oscar and Louise Anderson in Dillon, Montana. The family moved to the Bitterroot in 1954 where she remained. She married Buck Varner July 30, 1960, enjoying a wonderful partnership of 60 years. Myrna worked as a legal assistant for 49 years for Tom Koch and later, Larry Johnson. She loved her work and the people she encountered.

Myrna's retirement brought many games of pinochle, Friday coffee with longtime friends, sharing her love of gardening, and trading books with reading enthusiasts. Myrna was well known for her thoughtful and giving spirit, always at a neighbor's door with her hands full with food, flowers, and love.

She is survived by her husband, Buck; daughter, Wendie Peterson (Ed); son, Jack Varner; grandchildren, Lexie Favaro (Gary), Carson Varner, Jacqueline Peterson, Preston Peterson (Nycole); great¬ grandchildren, AJ (Alexander Joseph) Barry and Avery Nash; sister, Edith Powell (David); nieces and nephews, Doug Moran, Rod Moran (Deb), Scott Moran, Justin Anderson (Kerry), Jeanette O'Brien (Paddy); and Ellie Powell. Myrna was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend.