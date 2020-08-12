Myrna Faye Chaney

And food. Any occasion was worth commemorating with a meal that would leave lasting memories for taste, presentation, novelty and devotion to craft. Myrna particularly liked cooking for groups, and had a dining room table with five leaves. Place cards, party favors, candles, printed menus, sculpted napkins, and themed activities accompanied courses chosen with the best ingredients and the guests’ favorites in mind. Myrna often offered to cook meals as a premium for the MTPR annual fund drive and other occasions. They typically brought in the top bid of the event.

In a blow of Jobian irony, Myrna was afflicted toward the end of her life with progressive apraxia. This rare neurological condition slowly destroyed her ability to speak and then write, although it never affected her ability to listen or read. But it never caused physical pain, and in the end her passage was peaceful.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, and brother Kim Eyerly. Survivors include her sons Robert (Magda) Missoula and Ross (Vicki) Saudi Arabia; sisters Linda, Seattle; and Cheryle, Clear Lake, Calif.; grandchildren Anna, Martin, both Boston; Jonas and Jember, Saudi Arabia; and many dear friends, often so close as to be virtual family members.

In this time of pandemic precaution, a private Service for the Dead with the Rev. Terri Grotzinger presiding will be recorded for sharing. A more fitting memorial, with flowers, food, friends and single-malt scotch, will be announced as soon as practical and safe. Cremains will be interred at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church’s columbarium and on a favorite mountainside.

