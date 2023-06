MISSOULA ~ Myrna Jean Price, 81, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Missoula.

Her Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula. Inurnment will follow in the Mausoleum of Remembrance at Sunset Memorial Gardens.