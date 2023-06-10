Myrna Mae Nyberg

Myrna Mae Nyberg passed away surrounded by loving family members at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, MT on June 1, 2023.

Myrna Mae Mozer was born in Choteau, MT on February 22, 1936, to Tony and Nonie Mozer, who lived on The Bills Home Ranch. The family welcomed another baby girl, Rita, in January of 1939. When Myrna was in 5th grade the family moved to Dupuyer where her parents farmed land around that area and Myrna attended elementary school while spending time riding her horse, Flicka.

After completing 8 grades, she then moved her studies to Valier High School. Myrna's Freshman year she was awarded by the National Rifle Association, Junior Diplomas for Marksman Award, Pro-Marksman Award and Marksman-First Class Award. She also participated in Junior FHA, Pep Squad, Honor Roll, the National Honor Society, the Tumbling Team, Chorus, FHA where she held the office as District FHA Secretary. Myrna was also active performing in school plays, being the Editor of the Panther, the Northern Lights Yearbook editor and received the Heisey Award.

Myrna married Clayton Briden Jr. in June of 1953. She was active in Valier including Garden Club where she held the office of the President, Oddfellows, the church, Rifle Club, and Cub Scouts. They had three children, Brett Briden of Missoula (deceased), Toni Ann Marble of Missoula (deceased), and Keith Briden of Valier.

After divorcing Clayton in 1974, Myrna moved to Missoula where she met the love of her life, John Nyberg, when he asked her to dance. They were smitten with each other's dance moves that they danced down the aisle in marriage in September 1975. John brought to the union three children, Doug Nyberg of Missoula, Gary Nyberg of Spokane, and Debbie Nyberg of Liberty Lake, who lived with the lovebirds until she graduated from Sentinel High School in 1979.

In the 47 years being sweethearts, Myrna and John were active with traveling, gardening, square dancing, fishing, golfing, and even built their home together 36 years ago. Their Seeley Lake cabin kept them close to nature with dirt bikes for the summer and snowmobiles in the winter. Through the years, Myrna had a home business being a seamstress, and then her and John were business owners of The Village Tailor for three years.

Myrna also found time participating in Sweet Adeline's, the Missoula Iris Society, the Missoula Garden Club, and was the Founding President of the Missoula Quilt Club. For many years, Myrna judged flower shows and was also a judge for the Missoula County Fair. Not only has Myrna won a vast array of awards and ribbons for her impeccable craftsmanship in ?ower arranging, quilting, embroidery, and hand applique but she has also instructed classes in these fields.

Myrna and John enjoyed travelling to the sunny South in their 5th wheel camper for 4 months during winters and taking cruises to both Hawaii and Alaska.

This incredible lady was a loving mom, grandma, great grandma, aunt, wife as well as a wonderful friend to many through her activities. She was vibrant, loving and was always ready for an adventure and in her own words from a letter written to “Johnny, My Luv……….. I take with me, your luv…”