POLSON — Myrna Maughan Taylor was born June 23, 1955 in Lewiston, Idaho. Myrna passed away June 24, 2020 in Polson. Myrna was the seventh child of William Rex Maughan, and Julia Marie Smith Maughan. She attended grade school in Round Butte. When she was in the second grade the family moved to Ronan so she could finish school and she graduated in the class of 1973 from Ronan High School.

Myrna was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at age eight. She served in many church callings such as playing the piano for Junior Sunday School primary and MIA. She also played the organ for Senior Sunday School. She also taught primary and was a ward missionary.

Myrna was a kind person. A peacemaker and not a fighter. Growing up in a large family of 13 siblings she learned to work hard from a young age.

On Oct. 29, 1977 she was married to Timothy A. Taylor in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Myrna taught piano lessons, raised a huge garden, painted, sewed quilts, did genealogy, and did a paper route for many years. She grew a lot of her own food, canned and dehydrated, and froze it all. She had a very green thumb. She wanted to be very self-reliant like her family.