POLSON — Nancy A. Peace (McLaughlin) passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Lake View Care Center in Bigfork. Nancy was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Roundup to John McLaughlin and Helen (Nellie) Hunter.
After growing up there, she attended the Normal College in Dillon and obtained a teaching certificate. She started her career teaching in Ronan. After marrying James Peace Aug. 8, 1950, Nancy taught at the Valley View School in Polson. Their daughter Sally was born Nov. 8, 1963. She ultimately earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Montana. Nancy and her husband also operated a farm on Forman Road in Valley View until 1978.
The focus in Nancy’s life was her family and the farm. She found joy in welcoming family, friends and visitors into their home and preparing homemade meals and pies for all. Her passion in life was playing the accordion and fiddle. She learned to play these instruments as a child and won many awards throughout her life. She would play for her family, friends and any-and-all; even her neighbors at St. Joseph Assisted Living in Polson. Nancy really enjoyed traveling to, and performing in, the Montana state and the national Old Time Fiddlers Contests and Festivals. All who knew Nancy remember her pleasant laugh, bright smile and the glint in her eye.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John (Jack) McLaughlin, her husband James and their daughter Sally, as well as her brother-in-law Ross Peace.
She is survived by her brother James. P. McLaughlin of Clarkston, Washington, her brother and sister-in-law Earl and Jan Peace of Bozeman, and her sister-in-law Myrna Peace of Fairfield, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. in the chapel at The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson with Deacon Andy Dorrington officiating. Inurnment will be held immediately following at Lakeview Cemetery in Polson. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
