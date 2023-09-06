Nancy Ann Bitterman

Orem, UT - Nancy Ann Bitterman, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Thursday, August 3, 2023 in Orem, Utah.

Nancy was born March 3, 1941, in Missoula, MT to Margaret and Emanuel Rhorbach. She was the youngest of six children. Nancy lived most of her life in Missoula and Ravalli Counties, but, moved to Utah in 2022 to be closer to her son, David and her grandchildren.

Nancy married Claire Bitterman on April 7, 1964 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. She later adopted his son David. Nancy and Claire remained happily married until Claire's death in May of 2004. Early in their marriage, the couple traveled for Claire's work living for short times in Helena, MT, Topeka, KS., Superior, WI., Des Moines, IA, Libby, MT, and Longview, WA. After each adventure they always returned to their beloved Montana, finally settling in Stevensville in 1972, and then moving to Alberton in 1998.

Nancy enjoyed hunting, traveling in the couple's motorhome, landscaping her yard, and was a skilled painter and ceramic artist.

She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Emanuel Rhorbach, her husband Claire, her brothers Emanuel Rhorbach, Jr., Richard “Bud” Rhorbach, Art Rhorbach, and her sister Lyla Joyce Rhorbach.

Nancy is survived by her son David Bitterman and his wife Jody of Eagle Mountain, UT. Grandchildren: Kristin Bitterman of UT, Jay Bitterman and his wife Katharina of VA, Jennifer Johnson and her husband Garrett of UT, and Sara Bitterman-Rodriquez and her husband Dennis of UT, as well as six great-grandchildren: Sarah and Benjamin Bitterman and Carter, Bennet, Liam, and Emory Johnson. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Johnson of Missoula and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy will be laid to rest with her husband, Claire, on September 9, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Riverside Cemetery in Stevensville, MT. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.