MESA, Arizona — She was born to Edward "Ted" Elverud and Julia Alice Irene Wheeler Elverud.
She was raised in Pablo.
After marrying Kenneth Sagen in June 1958 they moved to Libby, where they had four children. One died at birth, the other three were raised in Libby.
She drove school bus for 35 years. She also loved the outdoors. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. After the passing of her husband of 45 years she spent time with her family. She moved to Thompson Falls in November 2005 to be with a long time family friend, Laurence Molzhon. They were together until his passing in January 2018.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters, husband Kenneth, an infant daughter and her companion Laurence.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Sagen Jr. and family, Julia(Jeff) Rothstein and family, Tyrena Sagen and family, three sisters, one sister-in-law, Laurence Molzhon's children and their families. Many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
There will be a get together at a later date.