Nancy Ann (Rains) Larsson, 94, of St. Ignatius, Montana, formerly of Hutsonville, Illinois, died Sunday, August 13, 2023, at St. Luke Community Healthcare in Ronan, Montana. Nancy was born March 18, 1929, in Hutsonville, Illinois, the daughter of the late Chauncey M. and Golden (Green) Rains. She married Robert C. Larsson on May 30, 1947, at her home in Hutsonville, Illinois. She is survived by her children, Susan (Michael) Wassel of Robinson, Illinois, Debra (Kasey) Krantz of Polson, Montana, Robert Andrew (Sheila) Larsson of St. Ignatius, Montana, and daughterin-law, Audrey Larsson, also of St. Ignatius; sister, Patricia Maloney, sisters-in-law, Ruth Larsson, Jackie Larsson, brother-in-law, Hank Graves; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, her siblings—Harry Rains, Martha Musgrave, and Roberta Atwood—and her son, Jonathan R. Larsson. Nancy graduated from Quaker Lane Grade School in 1942 and Hutsonville High School in 1946. She joined her husband in ministry, attending classes at Lincoln Christian College and supporting Bob’s work at Porterville, Illinois; Terre Haute, Indiana; Hindsboro, Illinois; and Toppenish, Washington, with the Yakama (Yakima) Indians. In 1951, they relocated to St. Ignatius, Montana, to continue their ministry on the Flathead Reservation. The community became their forever home and base of operations for launching other ministries including First Christian Church of St. Ignatius, Kootenai Christian Service Camp, and Pinehaven Christian Children’s Ranch. They also served in Christian ministry in the Philippines through Ambassadors for Christ. Nancy loved her childhood farm outside of Hutsonville, her family, her children and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Nancy was a talented pianist, providing accompaniment for vocal presentations, plays, and performances at schools and churches. She played the piano and organ to accompany congregational singing in all of the churches they served. In their hometown of St. Ignatius, Nancy was called upon by many families to regularly provide vocal and instrumental music for funeral services and weddings. Nancy was an integral part of the Larsson ministry, leading in so many different capacities – teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, leading Bible studies, sewing baptismal gowns and choir robes, and cooking – so much cooking! Nancy served as camp cook for Kootenai Christian Service Camp from 1956 through 2016, taking a hands-on role and providing guidance and wisdom to other cooks. Everyone loved Nancy’s sourdough hotcakes! Nancy most enjoyed spending time in her home with her family, but she traveled with Bob to the Philippines, Israel, Egypt, and all over the United States. She had a phenomenal memory for names and faces and connected with hundreds of people in the churches they visited. Nancy Larsson was the definition of a servant leader, dedicating her life to helping others through her ministry. She loved her children well and treasured her grandchildren. She is reunited with her partner of 76 years and is enjoying God’s gift of heavenly rest. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Bob & Nancy Larsson Legacy Foundation. All funds and contributions will be administered through this non-profit trust to provide a sustaining resource to support Christ-centered efforts to share the Gospel. If you would like to partner with us, gifts may be made out to the Foundation and mailed to Debbie Krantz at P.O. Box 1332, Polson, MT, 59860. A non-profit GoFundMe account is being set up to receive funds electronically. Details will be released as soon as the account is active. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., September 9, 2023, at the First Christian Church in St. Ignatius, Montana. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius.