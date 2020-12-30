MISSOULA — “Well behaved women rarely make history..”
Nancy Bergetta Bird Deden, age 83, passed away peacefully Dec. 27, 2020. She was born Oct. 13, 1937 in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Dick and Frances Bird. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Deden, in 1956. They had 64 wonderful years together.
Nancy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nancy was an avid/rabid sports fan! She was willing to travel anywhere/anytime to watch her "kids" play ball. There wasn’t a snowstorm that could stop her and Dick from attending those games.
Nancy and Dick had five children. In an effort to "socialize" her children, she encouraged/strong-armed them into playing sports. With four daughters playing sports, Nancy soon recognized the disparities that existed in the sports world for women. She became a fierce warrior for women’s rights. Nancy, her sister Lee Curtis and her close friend Bev Henry became Title IX scholars, leading to the well-known and prevailing “Ridgeway” Settlement. Dick, with a large grain of humor, has referred to the settlement as the lakefront property they could have had.
Nancy was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She gave tirelessly of her time and talents, soup and baked goods. Nancy was a firm believer in the adage that “those who play, must pray.” If you weren’t on a sports-related road trip, then your butt was in the pew come Sunday morning.
Nancy was an artist; she loved to paint! Nothing pleased her and Dick more than a good garage sale. If it was gold and glittered, Nancy brought it home. Dick would grab the downtrodden furniture, rehabilitate it and Nancy would adorn it with "shabby chic" painting. She did go through a long phase of painting bunnies! Last summer, Dick and Nancy painted artistic scenes on all the lawn chairs at the Springs Memory Care Unit.
Nancy was feisty, brutally honest and on her best days possessed a wicked sense of humor right up till the end. A lasting memory was her infamous breakout from the Riverside Rehab Center, just four days out from a hip replacement and with nothing but her walker. Emergency vehicles and most of her kids were called to the event. Her son, Michael, brings it up often and will likely never forget it — he may be scarred for life.
Nancy was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Lee and George Curtis and her grandson Taige Steven Smith. She is survived by her husband Dick Deden, children Susan Rose (Ivan), Linda Smith (Kelly), Michael Deden (Dawn), Doris Hasquet (Peter), Karen Deden (Tommy), 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Rather than flowers, the family would ask that you consider a donation to The Springs at Missoula, Memory Care Unit, which took such wonderful care of Mom and provided a safe haven for Dad for the past year and a half.
Due to COVID, private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.