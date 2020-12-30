Nancy Bergetta Bird Deden

Nancy was an artist; she loved to paint! Nothing pleased her and Dick more than a good garage sale. If it was gold and glittered, Nancy brought it home. Dick would grab the downtrodden furniture, rehabilitate it and Nancy would adorn it with "shabby chic" painting. She did go through a long phase of painting bunnies! Last summer, Dick and Nancy painted artistic scenes on all the lawn chairs at the Springs Memory Care Unit.

Nancy was feisty, brutally honest and on her best days possessed a wicked sense of humor right up till the end. A lasting memory was her infamous breakout from the Riverside Rehab Center, just four days out from a hip replacement and with nothing but her walker. Emergency vehicles and most of her kids were called to the event. Her son, Michael, brings it up often and will likely never forget it — he may be scarred for life.

Nancy was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Lee and George Curtis and her grandson Taige Steven Smith. She is survived by her husband Dick Deden, children Susan Rose (Ivan), Linda Smith (Kelly), Michael Deden (Dawn), Doris Hasquet (Peter), Karen Deden (Tommy), 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.