MISSOULA — Nancy C. Meyers, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Missoula. She was born on July 19, 1931, to E. Witter Clawson and Dorothy Reynolds Clawson in Plainfield, New Jersey, where she grew up with her brother, Peter Clawson. She spent two months each summer for 10 years at Camp Kokosing in Maine as a camper and a counselor.
She met her husband, John "Jack" Myers, on the train commuting to New York City where she worked as a travel agent for TWA. On one of their dates they "swam" in the fountain at Rockefeller Center. They were married on Sept. 26, 1953. They moved to Pennington, New Jersey, where they raised their two children, John and Pamela.
Nancy was a career travel agent in the golden age of travel. She traveled to over 50 countries. Many of her trips were first class paid for by travel companies that wanted her to recommend their tours. She worked in the Princeton University Bookstore Travel agency, then moved out to Missoula where she continued here career at Wide World of Travel. Her CB handle was World Traveler.
You have free articles remaining.
She moved out to her little log cabin up Petty Creek Road on property she shared with her daughter where she continued to work, travel and enjoy her grandchildren. She was an avid football fan, especially for the Montana Grizzlies. When she could not drive anymore she put many miles on her four wheeler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her son John Meyers (Mercedes) of Constanza, Dominican Republic; her daughter, Pamela Roberts (Barry) of Alberton; granddaughters, Jennifer Roberts of Florence and Cathy Hardison of Key Largo, Florida; grandsons, Daniel Roberts of Corvallis and Shawn Roberts of Kalispell; and many wonderful great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 26 at her daughter's house up Petty Creek. Special thanks to Partners in Home Care Hospice and BeeHive Homes for helping to take such good care of her over the last few months.