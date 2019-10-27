MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Nancy Fussell died of complications of old age on Aug. 26, 2019, surrounded by her children at Aljoya retirement home in Mercer Island, Washington. She was 101 years old.
Nancy Elizabeth Bridges Fussell was born on Nov. 9, 1917, in Stovall, Georgia, to Annie and William Bridges. Her mother was a homemaker and her father was a station master for the Seaboard Railroad.
She and Aubrey Fussell married on June 9, 1942. From about 1946 to about 1983, Aubrey was a consulting engineer, designing telephone and electrical systems for REA in Montana. After he retired, they lived in Missoula for 25 years.
Aubrey died in 2009, and Nancy moved to Aljoya near two of her children and lived there for 10 years. She was survived by her children, Alice Fussell Lium of Baltimore, Jane Fussell Ruthford of Maple Valley, Washington, and Tom Fussell of New York City, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her son Paul predeceased her by three weeks from complications of Parkinson’s.
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Fussell will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Aljoya in Mercer Island, Washington. Burial ceremonies will be at the Fort Missoula Post Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Intermountain, 500 S. Lamborn St, Helena, MT.
For full details, go to MarlattFuneralHome.com and please sign their guest book.