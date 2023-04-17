Nancy Helen MacDonald

With gratitude we thank Nancy Helen MacDonald for being a loving wife, mother, daughter, aunt and friend. In Missoula she was born May 28, 1937 and died April 10, 2023.

Life was full for Nancy. She attended Park County H.S. in Livingston and graduated from the University of Montana in 1959 where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. While in Livingston, as a teenager, she worked as an “old-time” phone operator serving Yellowstone Park and her skill of connecting people served her well the rest of her life. Part of her life's adventure saw her flying to Ludwigsburg, Germany in 1959 to marry Warren Taylor and later raising three sons in Great Falls, Montana. The family spent many wonderful days at Cooper's Lake.

Nancy loved choral music and sang in the First Presbyterian Church Choir – both in Great Falls and Missoula. She was a member of the Great Falls Symphony Choir for many years. She also was part of “sing along” at numerous assisted living homes. She loved to visit Glacier Park with Janet Rossmiller and wander the planet with Gwen Swedberg.

In 1998 she married John MacDonald in Hawaii, later residing in Missoula. They delighted in shared time and numerous trips during 25 years of marriage. John's companionship and daily presence during the last years of her life at The Springs is remarkable and deeply appreciated by her family. Bless you and thank you, John. Her sons are most thankful for her leadership in taking us, as kids, to the ER. Stitches held us together; Mom's love kept us together.

She is preceded in death by her parents Helen Wickes Nelson and Donald William Nelson of Dillon. She is survived by her husband John MacDonald (Missoula), sons: Leonard Taylor (Tammy) Eloy, AZ, Stephen Taylor (Laura) Boise, ID, Scott Taylor (Michelle) Boise, ID, brother Don Nelson Jr. (Mary) Florence, MT, sister Caroline Sagunsky (Paul) Medford, OR along with grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and a nephew.

A memorial service will be held at 11am June 9, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Missoula.

The family wants to thank the caregivers at the Springs for their kind attention to Nancy.