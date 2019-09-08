MISSOULA — Nancy Jeanne Marler (Mom, Grandma and Gramma Great), peacefully left this world surrounded by her family at age 85 after a brief illness. She told us she was tired and that it was time to go see Dallas (her husband) and Lori (her oldest daughter) in Heaven. While it was hard for her family, we respected her decision and were blessed to be at her side while she left this world for a better one.
She was born to Maurice and Victoria Fogarty on Jan. 31, 1934, in Wyandotte, Michigan. In 1953, she completed high school at St Mary’s Academy. She later found herself in Butte where she met her husband Dallas Marler. They were blessed with four children, Rick, Mark, Lori and Polly. They lived in many small towns in Montana while raising their children; Lima, Belt, Wolf Creek and finally settled in Drummond where they lived for 43 years.
After their kids were grown they spent many winters in Arizona where they made many cherished friends. In 2011, they moved to Missoula to be closer to health care and family. They were blessed by so many wonderful neighbors in their new neighborhood that watched out for them on a daily basis. Nancy’s neighbors were especially helpful after Dad died and Mom lived alone. Thank you so much for all you did, we truly appreciate you!
Nancy lived life to the fullest, with a contagious sense of humor and a passion for her family and friends. If you by chance never received any of her homemade goodies or tasted her Butte pasties, you definitely missed out. In addition to baking, you could often find Nancy cheering on her grandchildren court-side, spending a twenty dollar bill at a casino (making best friends with the staff), or browsing Facebook to check on her family.
She is survived by her sons Rick (Cindy) Marler, Mark (Sam) Marler, daughter Polly (Gary) Knuchel, son-in-law Greg Stavish, sister Joyce and brother David (Joanne), 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dallas, two siblings, infant grandson Joshua and daughter Lori.
Thank you Mom for all your love and support. You were “One In a Million” and we can confidently say we are all better people for having had you in our life. We love you Mom, Grandma, Gramma Great, Best Friend and Neighbor. You are our sunshine!
Memorials and donations in her name may be made to Watson’s Children Home or donor of your choice.
Services will be held Friday, Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, with a reception to follow.