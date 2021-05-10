Nancy Jo Piche

I was born on October 2, 1939 in Missoula MT. I spent my first six years on a farm across the river at Beavertail, at Bonita, and attended 1st grade at Clinton School. We then moved to the Bitterroot where I went to Etna School from 2nd through 8th grades, then to Stevensville High School 3 years till we moved to Missoula, graduating from Msla Co. Highschool in 1957.

I met Marvin Piche in 1958 and we married and moved to Rawlins, Wyoming where our 3 wonderful children were born. After 6 years there we moved back to Missoula to the good ole West Side, where the kids grew up. After 20 years Marv and I divorced and remained good friends til Marv passed away. I met Dale Moline and he was the love of my life for 12 years, enjoying trucking all over the US, seeing so much of our great country and meeting so many new friends.

Eventually we ended up in Nome, Alaska where Dale passed away. So back to Missoula and close to family.

I am preceded in death by my parents Harold Cromwell and Grace Roberts Cromwell, son Mike Piche sister Della Cromwell Ahern, and Brother in law Frank Ahern, Dale Moline and Marv Piche, and loving grandparents.

I am survived by daughter Kelly Piche and son Joe Piche.