MISSOULA — Nancy Louise Robert (Nana) passed away September 14, 2020 in Missoula at the age of 74.
Nancy Robert was born June 28, 1946. She was adopted at a young age by Lewis and Othel Horne and raised in Idaho. She graduated from Wallace High School in Idaho and lived around the Kellogg area until 1976, when she met Doug. She moved to Missoula, where she married Doug in 1978, it was there they raised their family.
“Nana”, as everyone called her, loved crafting. She was constantly coming up with new ideas and instantly shopping for the items so she could get started. She made everything from knitted hanging hand towels, knitted “scrubbies” for washing dishes to Christmas ornaments made out of lightbulbs and nut shells. Her crafting hobbies were endless! Her favorite crafting projects included windchimes made of silverware. She drove Papa crazy, making him stop at old “antique” stores (junk stores, as Papa called them) so she could scavenge for old silverware. She was also famous for her yard sale stops, often pointing out a sign and making Papa stop! She shared many of these treasures with family, friends, and staff at numerous agencies all over Missoula. Nana was also known for her little velvet, hanging, candy cane horse heads at Christmas. She would make them by the hundreds, giving them to grandkids to share with their classes or pass them out to friends as she went to appointments or visitors at the house. Her most recent hobby was painting rocks. Her home-health provider, Roxanne, would spend time assisting her in gathering rocks, they would bring them back to the house, sit out on the deck enjoying the sun and summer weather and together they would paint rocks. They would then take road trips to leave the rocks out and about for people to find. :) Nana truly enjoyed making things and giving them to others!
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Douglas Gerard Robert (Papa). She is survived by her daughter Kelly (Joe) King, of Oroville, Washington; grandkids, JD and Tori; her son Tracy (Tonya) Robert, of Missoula; grandkids Ashleigh, Brittnee and Doug; her daughter Jody Robert of Missoula; grandkids, Danny and Keara.
The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in her care over the past few months. She touched the hearts of many! Memorials may be made to the charity or place of your choice.
