Nancy Louise Robert

“Nana”, as everyone called her, loved crafting. She was constantly coming up with new ideas and instantly shopping for the items so she could get started. She made everything from knitted hanging hand towels, knitted “scrubbies” for washing dishes to Christmas ornaments made out of lightbulbs and nut shells. Her crafting hobbies were endless! Her favorite crafting projects included windchimes made of silverware. She drove Papa crazy, making him stop at old “antique” stores (junk stores, as Papa called them) so she could scavenge for old silverware. She was also famous for her yard sale stops, often pointing out a sign and making Papa stop! She shared many of these treasures with family, friends, and staff at numerous agencies all over Missoula. Nana was also known for her little velvet, hanging, candy cane horse heads at Christmas. She would make them by the hundreds, giving them to grandkids to share with their classes or pass them out to friends as she went to appointments or visitors at the house. Her most recent hobby was painting rocks. Her home-health provider, Roxanne, would spend time assisting her in gathering rocks, they would bring them back to the house, sit out on the deck enjoying the sun and summer weather and together they would paint rocks. They would then take road trips to leave the rocks out and about for people to find. :) Nana truly enjoyed making things and giving them to others!