Nancy Meissner-Gougler

Nancy passed away peacefully at home on March 6th after a 26 month long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Our many thanks to Missoula Hospice, especially Samantha, Dr. Nick Furlong at the Cancer Center at St. Pats, and the pharmacists at Osco on Russell who totally supported me in this 2 year struggle particularly Kendall, Zach, Danielle, and Shonna. You guys are awesome!

Nancy was born Nancy Lee Crago June 13 1941 in Ft. Lewis, Washington. She moved to Beckley West Virginia during the war and back to Great Falls at the wars conclusion. She spent her formative years there and came to Missoula to attend UM in 1959. She married Paul Meissner and had 3 children--Hugh, Clay, and Megan. They eventually divorced and Nancy basically raised the kids by herself. She was the ultimate Mother Bear providing the love and security they required. The kids were deeply and to this day very grateful for her tireless efforts. They all three know they are deeply loved.

Nancy married Ron Gougler almost 38 years ago to this day. She worked as a Food Broker and Bank Teller spending most of her career at US Bank. She was mostly the commercial teller and one year was not off a single penny. She retired in 2000.