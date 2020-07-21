× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Nancy Reed passed away at her home with her husband by her side on Wednesday, July 15. Nancy was born in Missoula on June 23, 1934, to Joe and Barbra Pietro. Nancy attended school in Missoula and graduated from Missoula County High School. Nancy's working career started with Western Fed and Retirement with First Interstate of Missoula. In her early years she loved square and round dancing.

Nancy married the love of her life Bob Reed on Aug. 14, 2008.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Barbra Pietro. She is survived by her husband Bob, her brother Joe of Missoula, two sons Brian (Robin) Thompson of Maine, Dave (Debbie) Moraca of Missoula, four grandkids and five great-grandkids.

Nancy loved to laugh and enjoyed visiting with friends and family. She loved puppies and enjoyed the babies.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Nancy will be very missed.

