ARLINGTON, Texas — Nancy Ruth Trivett moved to Texas as a young child and graduated from Arlington High in 1961. She moved to Montana in 1992. She had one friend already living here and quickly made many new ones — all of whom she treated like family. She worked at St Patrick Hospital for nearly 20 years of combined service. Her welcoming face and positive presence were appreciated by patients, families, and coworkers. Her friendship, smile, southern accent, witty personality, and caring attributes will be forever missed!
Nancy had four children she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Troy Granville Trivitt, twin daughters Nancy Ann and Ruth Ann, and son John Lee Trivitt. She is survived by her son Jerry Lee Trivitt, of Arlington, Texas.
Her son Jerry stated, “She loved all you guys in Montana, she loved watching the TV series ER, and her screen saver was a picture of her Montana friends and cats, which is all she ever talked about.”