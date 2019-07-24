MISSOULA — Nancy Claire Wilson Andrews — family matriarch, dog lover, rose grower, gourmet cook, creative crafter and champion story teller — died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, July 10, at the Bee Hive Homes in Missoula, where she’d moved this winter. She was 89.
She was born Feb. 28, 1930, in Springfield, Illinois, the middle of the five-daughter household of Erna Baker Wilson and James Archibald “Arch” Wilson. She grew up in Springfield, worked at her father’s downtown haberdashery, and attended two years of college at Ward-Belmont College in Nashville, Tennessee.
On a blind date, she met Robert L. Andrews of Geneseo, Illinois, and they married in February 1951; his job with Del Monte Foods would take them and their four children to Rochelle, Illinois.; Ontario, Canada; Verona, Italy; and Walnut Creek, Fresno and Yuba City, California. They eventually settled in Modesto, California, where she lived for more than 30 years before moving to Missoula to be near her daughter.
Nancy was feisty, independent, opinionated, creative, generous and (at times) stubborn.
She loved to talk, and could do so for long stretches. But she listened too, and often remembered details of a story you told years ago. Her memory was sharp until her final days.
As a hobbyist she made wreaths, knitted gorgeous beanies for newborns in hospitals, and haunted thrift stores for silver treasures, a chair to refinish or a table to paint. She grew roses and loved fresh flowers. She pored over recipes and cookbooks, watched TV cook shows, and recreated many Thanksgiving feasts from Gourmet magazine. She was a “cool” grandma, buying grandkids clothing their parents would have nixed, arranging swim lessons in her backyard pool, and letting kids swim in their clothes if they wanted to. Putt-putt golfing with grandma and grandpa is a cherished memory for the grandkids.
Over the past few decades, she loved and adopted eight dogs and cats.
Politically curious, she watched debates of both parties to learn all she could, but remained a proud Democrat. She took an early interest in a young Barack Obama, and soon after moving to Montana volunteered to cook for his 2008 Missoula field crew.
Ladybugs were her personal emblem. She added one to every recipe she liked, birthday card she sent and creation she made.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Andrews; son William Andrews of Oakland, California; grandson Patrick Andrews Guffey of Missoula; and sisters Phyllis Yates of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Lois Whisnant of Tallulah, Illinois.
She is survived by son Robert L. Andrews Jr., and his wife Pam Rhodes, of Orinda, California; daughter Mea Andrews and her husband, Dave Guffey, of Missoula; daughter Susan Andrews Bigelow and her husband, Brad Bigelow, of Brussels, Belgium; daughter-in-law Theresa Andrews of Oakland, sister Carole McFarland of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister Jennifer Hershey and her husband, Del Moeller, of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren Matthew Guffey (Missoula), Hayley Andrews Raymond (New York City), Ross Andrews (San Francisco), Sam Bigelow (Rhinelander, Wisc.); Ben Bigelow (Washington, D.C.), Alice Bigelow (Chicago) and August Andrews (Oakland); and numerous nieces, nephews and neighbors, plus many friends far and near, some of whom date back 60-plus years.
Nancy and Bob wished to have their ashes scattered in the Pacific Ocean. A family gathering this fall will carry out that request.
Although no local memorial is planned, Nancy’s family would be honored if friends and family would remember her by donating to Friends of the Shelter (P.O. Box 1693, Missoula MT 59806) to help support Missoula’s Animal Control; the Humane Society of Western Montana (P.O. Box 1059, Missoula, MT 59806); or to an animal rescue or charity of your choice.