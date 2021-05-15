Natalie Antoinette Kimmel-Strizich

Natalie's life was centered around caring for her family and raising her three children. She was immersed in their school lives and extracurricular activities. Natalie was the consummate volunteer mom and every one of her children's friends looked at her as a second mom. Every job Natalie had always centered around interacting with people. Her sense of humor, kind heart and strong wit always made people feel at ease in her presence. We were all lucky to have known Natalie but especially blessed to be loved by her.

Matthew, Natalie's son says “To some, their mothers are doctors, lawyers, or teachers, but my mother was my hero who could put a smile on the most miserable person's face. She brightened every person's life she entered, and I was lucky to have been brought into this world with her to take care of me. There is not a woman on this Earth I would rather have to call mom. I will always love you.”

Courtland, Natalie's son says “My Mother was not only the best mom you could ask for, but she was also the light in everyone's life one way or another and brought joy to us all. We are all at a loss of words losing Mom. I will forever miss my Mother and she will always be on my mind and forever in my heart.”