Nathan Bunton

On Sunday, March 14th, 2021 Nate Bunton passed away at age 49. Nate was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Julie, his children Michael, Sara, and Aspen, and 11 grandchildren.

Nate was born on September 26, 1971 to Joyce and Jim Bunton in Libby, Montana. A proud family man, he raised his children and adopted his little sister, Rose. He fondly felt of Rose's children as his grandchildren.

A true Montanan, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and Sunday drives with his family. Nate also enjoyed spending time with friends on the open road atop his FJR. He loved spending time with family and friends playing cards and visiting. Due to his generous nature, he never failed to help anyone he met. He was known for his fun, kind, humorous and loving spirit, and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life that will be held at 1:30 pm on June 26th at the Bunton residence. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com