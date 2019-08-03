BLUE HILL, Maine — Nathan Rapp, 57, died in a vehicle accident north of Ellsworth, Maine, July 25, 2019. He was born Feb. 15, 1962, in Choteau, Montana, to Gerald and Frances Rapp.
Nathan grew up near Fairfield, Montana. He attended Golden Ridge School on Sunny Slope through the eighth grade and attended Fairfield High. He loved to hunt, fish and trap. He spent countless hours in the outdoors with his family, immediate and extended. He learned to work and play hard. He grew up working in fields and forests.
Nathan irrigated on his motorcycle and fought forest fires for the U.S. Forest Service on the Helena Hotshot crew. He traveled all over the west as their lead sawyer. Nathan met his then-firefighting wife to be, Heather Morrison, on fires in Idaho in 1988. They celebrated 28 years of loving marriage on June 8.
Nathan's pride and true joy was his family. He loved nothing more than supporting his daughter, son and wife in their ventures. He made homes out of houses, chicken palaces out of coops, gardens out of fields, and friends out of neighbors and acquaintances. Nathan was a giver and a helper, always available to quietly do anything it took to make the world and people he came in contact with better. His spirit was and still is great and easy to see shining through his children and all who love him.
He is survived by his wife, Heather; daughter, Kara Morrison and son Clark Morrison of Blue Hill; his parents Gerald and Frances Rapp and brother, Mathias Rapp of Fairfield and his sister Neomie McShane (Steve) of Lolo; and nephews Jacob, Luke and Jonathan McShane and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A potluck and firework celebration of Nathan's life will be held Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m. at his home, 280 Turkey Farm Rd., Blue Hill (rain date as needed). Plans to bring ashes to Montana to his favorite places are underway. Gifts in Nathan's memory can be sent to the Blue Hill Heritage Trust, PO Box 222, Blue Hill, ME 04614 or Downeast Family YMCA, 238 State St., Ellsworth, ME 04605.