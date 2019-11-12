POLSON — Nathan Lee Huntley, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Lakeview Care Center in Bigfork. He was born on Feb. 17, 1940 in Elmo to Bruce and Katherine Huntley.
Nathan served a little over 20 years in the U.S. Navy. When he retired from the service he spent many years as a bartender in various taverns in Polson.
Nathan was a very kind person and would always help someone out when in need of help.
Nathan was preceded in death by his father Bruce Huntley and mother Katherine Huntley and two brothers, Jasper Huntley and John Huntley.
He is survived by his two sisters, Dorla Scott and Dorothy (Harry) Fishel and brothers, Bruce (Sharon) Huntley, Howard (Rosie) Huntley and George (Sandy) Huntley.
Graveside services for Nathan will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. with full military honors. There will be a reception to follow at the Polson V.F.W. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.