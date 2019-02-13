TURAH — After a long illness Neal (Shorty) Thompson, 92, passed away at his home in Turah, surrounded by his family. Neal was one of five children born to Percy and Edith Thompson. Neal was raised and attended school in Missoula. Shortly after high school Neal began his working career as a mechanic, later shop foreman, for the Anaconda Company. He continued his career, through various owners, at Bonner until his retirement in 1988. Neal also served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Neal married Lois Harding in 1956 in Missoula and they raised two children. He is survived by his wife Lois, his children Lorie Thompson of Turah and Daniel Thompson of Missoula, two grandchildren, Jason Thompson (Jen) of Missoula and Janiel Moore (Justin) of Stevensville, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings, several nieces and nephews, very many friends, and his little dog Jojo.
With the passing of Neal we have lost a walking history book of Missoula, Bonner and the surrounding area. His memory of happenings, businesses, places, and people during his lifetime was remarkable. Neal was also the kind of person that was always there if you needed help, regardless of the time of day or night. It did not matter when or where your car broke down or if you were stuck in a snow bank it just took a phone call and Neal was there for assistance.
At Neal’s request there will be no services. Cremation is under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Partners in Home Care Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.