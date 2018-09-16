MISSOULA — Neil E. Johnson, 65, son of the late Robert L. Johnson and Dorothy E (Long) Johnson, died Sept. 11, 2018.
Born April 30, 1953 in South Bend, Indiana, he had been a resident of Missoula since 1975. A graduate of the University of Montana, Neil worked a variety of jobs including Rocky Mountain Rigging, The Montana Brewers Association, The Lyons Club and Rocky Mountain Moving. His coworkers said he always gave it his best. Neil was most comfortable in the outdoors, whether rafting, gardening, hiking, fishing, skiing, ice skating, or hanging out at a cabin on the river. Friends could count on him to help out with home projects, car repairs, landscaping or whatever he could make life easier for those around him. Neil was loved by many and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Brian David Fox.
Survivors include his sister Laurie Johnson Fox of Huntington, West Virginia; brother, Paul Johnson of Seattle; two nieces, two nephews, three cousins and many friends.
Burial will be noon on Thursday, Sept. 20 at The Natural Cemeteries in the Swan Valley, followed by a reception at 4 p.m. in Jonsud Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Montana Environmental Information Center, PO Box 1184, Helena, MT 59624