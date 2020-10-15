Neil Klaudt

He also found a passion in gardening and always had a bountiful harvest. So bountiful, there was no way they could ever eat all of it. At some point you saw his one of a kind 1988 brown Chevy truck driving around town doing deliveries to everyone he knew. The whole family would always walk in the door, go straight to the fridge, and grab one of his home-made pickles from cucumbers he grew. Nothing was better than his sweet corn though; it was a fall highlight every year.

Both Neil and Caryl suffered great tragedy in their long marriage together. Neil lost a younger brother to a swimming accident. He would later lose his youngest son Scott Klaudt in an automobile accident before his Senior graduation from Hellgate High School. In 2004 he would lose his oldest son Don to cancer, and in 2012 he lost his third son Gary. Through it all he never lost his faith, never doubted the love of his Savior.

Out of all the things he will be known for, most will know him for his dedication to sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ. Many of you reading this have heard his appeal for you to accept Jesus. He meant it, he loved God, he loved you, and he wanted you to know God’s love for yourself. Now as he stands before Him, his greatest desire would for you to still know Him.