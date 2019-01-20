MISSOULA — Born at Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton, Neil Scott Holt, 73, completed the circle of life when he died at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Neil spent his formative years in Corvallis, as well as various cities in Southern California. Eventually his family settled in Missoula where he was a member of the Missoula County High School class of 1964.
He enlisted in the Montana National Guard and was proud of his service with the U.S. Army where he received Special Forces training and jumped out of perfectly good airplanes. He fulfilled his military commitment with the California National Guard.
In California, Neil worked in many capacities until he focused on a career as a journeyman carpenter using his talents on a variety of projects both large and small. He was a proud member of Carpenters Local #710 in Long Beach, in which he held several leadership positions. He earned an associate of science degree at Long Beach City College and obtained a California Community College Limited Service Teaching Credential which led to him teaching classed in the union-sponsored Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee program at LBCC.
After returning to Missoula in the early 1980s, Neil worked out of Carpenters’ Local #28, and held many other positions including his work as a groundskeeper at the University of Montana. As co-owner with his wife, of Big Pines Mobile Home Court in the Pine Grove neighborhood east of Missoula, he was especially proud of the improvements that he oversaw in the Court’s infrastructure and landscaping. When they sold the court in 2003, it was considered to be one of the nicest in Missoula County, a direct result of Neil’s vision and efforts.
For many years, Neil was an active member of the local Elks Hellgate Lodge, #383, where he was recognized multiple times with honors and awards including “Elk of the Year.” He was an avid Lady Griz basketball fan and also enjoyed numerous seasons watching the Griz football team from his cherished seat on the 45 yard line.
Characterized by his stubbornness, resilience and tenacity, Neil also had a soft side that was ever present along with his very warm heart! In early adulthood, he charted his own journey and embraced life with gusto — living it to the fullest. He only mellowed after encountering a few potholes in the road of life. Living with Multiple Sclerosis for most of his adult life, Neil drew on unimaginable sources of inner strength to face the challenges presented on a daily basis.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia & Lawrence Holt, a sister, Tracy, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife Candy, sisters: Lucinda (Jerry), Jann, and Jil; his daughter, Amy (Greg) and grandchildren, Ryan, Kate and Evyn; and other extended family members and friends.
It literally took a village to keep Neil at home for all these years. Special thanks go to all of the members of his care team — past and present. We could not have done it without you.