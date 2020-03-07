MISSOULA — Nellie Kitzan was born on Nov. 29, 1931 in Oakland, California to Hobart and Anna Martin however she was raised in her beloved Florence at the base of the Bitterroot mountains. She was the oldest of three children.

She loved fishing for brookies and could out-fish our dad. She would dredge those little trout in flour, salt and pepper and fry them up in butter to serve the best tasting fish ever. She loved to camp, pick huckleberries and made superb huckleberry pies, jams and syrup, which we would put on our sour-dough pancakes. She loved to crochet, needlepoint, refinish furniture, and made ribbon-winning quilts at the Missoula County Fair. Our family, grandkids and adults alike are blessed to have a quilt made by mom.

Mom and dad loved to square dance and cut the rug at the Elks lodge. Mom was an excellent seamstress and made her beautiful swirling square dance dresses and a shirt for our dad to match. Many of our cute dresses and Barbie clothes were sewn by mom.

Mom and dad traveled around the state camping with the Good Sam Club where they made many friends and played cards and dice til the wee hours of the night.