MISSOULA — Nellie Kitzan was born on Nov. 29, 1931 in Oakland, California to Hobart and Anna Martin however she was raised in her beloved Florence at the base of the Bitterroot mountains. She was the oldest of three children.
She loved fishing for brookies and could out-fish our dad. She would dredge those little trout in flour, salt and pepper and fry them up in butter to serve the best tasting fish ever. She loved to camp, pick huckleberries and made superb huckleberry pies, jams and syrup, which we would put on our sour-dough pancakes. She loved to crochet, needlepoint, refinish furniture, and made ribbon-winning quilts at the Missoula County Fair. Our family, grandkids and adults alike are blessed to have a quilt made by mom.
Mom and dad loved to square dance and cut the rug at the Elks lodge. Mom was an excellent seamstress and made her beautiful swirling square dance dresses and a shirt for our dad to match. Many of our cute dresses and Barbie clothes were sewn by mom.
Mom and dad traveled around the state camping with the Good Sam Club where they made many friends and played cards and dice til the wee hours of the night.
Mom fell in love with our dad at the age of 18 and they were married in January 1950 and by the time she was 24 years old she had four rambunctious kids. She was the embodiment of a true homemaker - excellent cook, baker of awesome cinnamon rolls, knew how to cook an elk roast the right way and her hands created a loving cozy home for all of us. She had a dry and witty sense of humor that was thoroughly enjoyed by her grandkids.
Mom was preceded in death by her oldest son, Bruce Neal, and her husband of over 60 years, Asaph (Ozzie). She is survived by her daughters Michelle (Tim) Thane, Annette (Doug) Hagfeldt and her son Michael (Kathy) Kitzan; her grandchildren Levi Thane (Shannon) and Anna Thane (Jesse), Sarah Zamecki(Henry), Tyler Kitzan (Sarah), Dane Hagfeldt and Zoe Hagfeldt. Her great-grandchildren are Quentin Asaph Thane, Ezza Rose Thane, Natalie Kitzan, Henry Zamecki and Evelyn Zamecki. She is also survived by her two brothers, Andrew Martin and Walter Martin.
The family would like to thank from the bottom of their hearts the caring loving staff at the Ponderosa House of the Beehive Assisted Living facility in Missoula. Mom made many friends while living there and she was lovingly cared for by Maddie, Shelby, Misty, Helen, Angie, Tabatha and many others. Thank you, Jose, for your sparkle in mom's life. We would also like to give our deepest gratitude to Fawn, RN of Partners in Home Care-Hospice and the rest of the team.