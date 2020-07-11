Nettie Jane Pettijohn

MISSOULA — In loving memory of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Nettie will be remembered for her love and compassion for others, specifically children. In recent years she found her passion for riding Harley's with her husband. She loved the freedom of the open road and the wind in her hair. Her family will ride on in spirit with her. She will never be forgotten and miss dearly.
Nettie is preceded in death by her parents Russel and Joyce Hagen. She is survived by her husband Don, children: Janis, Brad, Ashley and Nicole, nine grandchildren, siblings: Rick, Laura and Sandy, beloved pets Todo and Gabby. She was loved by many friends and family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.