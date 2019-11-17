{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Neva Frances McRae, 85, of Missoula, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at home of complications from dementia and with family at her bedside. A celebration of life is planned on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home (1705 W. Broadway in Missoula) at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Neva’s honor to a charity of your choice. Following Neva’s wishes her body has been donated to science and after cremation the remains will be returned to the family.

