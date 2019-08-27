SIDNEY — Nicholas “Nick” Perigan was born on Nov. 2, 1990, in Pomona, California, to Darlene McCullah and Christopher Perigan.
Darlene and her children moved to Mackay, Idaho, to be with Dan Purkiss. They lived in Mackay before moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Nick grew up and attended school in Mackay and Idaho Falls. Nick moved out to Sidney during the first oil boom and worked for a short time. He then moved to Missoula where he worked for Fuel Fitness and BMC.
While he lived in Missoula, Nick coached little league baseball and flag football. Nick also attended the University of Montana where he took several business courses.
In May of 2019, he moved back to Sidney and started working in the oil fields. Nick was compassionate and had a deep love for all animals. He was also passionate about working out and he loved art. His favorite sport teams were the Dodgers, the Broncos, and the Colts.
If you were Nick’s friend, you were more than a friend, he considered you his brother or sister. Nick could light up a room just by walking into it and was always the life of the party. Nick loved his siblings, nieces and nephews. Dan Purkiss was Nick’s Daddy figure and he had raised Nick since he was 3 years old.
Nick passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home in rural Sidney. Surviving him are: his parents, Darlene and Dan Purkiss, Sidney; his fiancé, Kayley Franchuk, Missoula; Sisters Kalina (Ryan) Bingham, Savage, Rebecca Purkiss, Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Holli-Dae (Brandon Gilgen) Perigan, Ririe, Idaho; numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and nephews and a grandpa. He is preceded in death by: his grandpa’s, Harvey McCullah and Dan Purkiss; his grandma’s. Janice McCullah, Robyn Perigan, and MaryAnn Purkiss; step grandma, Cindy McCullah; two great grandma’s, Celia and Janet Sheer.