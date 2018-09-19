ALBERTON — Nick Youngkin, 67, passed away at his home on Sept. 13, 2018. Nick was born on Feb. 6, 1951 to Paul and Salome (Sally Helton) Youngkin in Sidney. He attended the Sidney School System.
Nick started his rodeo career at the age of eight, in Little Britches. By age fourteen he had joined the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association). At the time he was the youngest card holder in the PRCA.
Nick married Mary Hinnaland and their son, Cody, was born on Sept. 27, 1974. Nick worked his own construction company, operated his own bar and restaurant and managed other bars and restaurants. He also continued his rodeo career with it lasting twenty-three years. He married the love of his life, Carla Rindahl, on March 21, 1981 at Roundup. They continued working as a team in all of their future endeavors.
Surviving Nick are his wife Carla; son Cody; his daughter-in-law Christy, granddaughter, Kylie (Jesse); great-granddaughter, Alia and a great-grandson to arrive soon; brother Barnard (Cork) and Vivian Youngkin of Austin, Utah; sisters-in-law Terri Rindahl and Rose McFarland, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, James McFarland and several aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Nick’s life will be held at the family home, 305 Elizabeth Lane, at Crystal Springs, Alberton on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at gardencityfh.com or P.O. Box 222, Alberton, Montana 59820.