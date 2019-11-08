MISSOULA — Nina B. Teague, 88, of Missoula, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019, at The Springs and is once again walking hand in hand with dad.
Nina was born on July 23, 1931, in Philipsburg to Bill and Isabelle where she was raised on a ranch.
On April 19, 1952, she married Gordon in Missoula and later they settled in Clinton. Nina enjoyed gardening, baking, painting, camping and long walks. She also loved spending time with her grandkids. She also worked at the Clinton School for 22 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, and one sister.
She is survived by her son, George, her daughters; Virginia (George), Carol (Tom), six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two brothers and three sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home with Mark Erickson officiating on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow.