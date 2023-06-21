Noella Jean (Maier) Garrard

Noella Jean (Maier) Garrard was born in St. Ignatius to John and June (Heath) Maier on 19 December 1943. She was sister to Dan Maier and Brenda Daniel, mother to Doak Wofford (Terri) & Shawn and Dawn Wofford, beloved grandmother to Brooke, Falon, & Rio, children of Doak and Terri, and Ella Sadira daughter to Dawn and Shawn.

Noella was married to Bryan Garrard for 33 years before his passing and she shared her life with Elton Weaver for her last six years. She lived enriching the lives of her friends and will be remembered warmly by all who knew her. She passed away on the second of June 2023.

Services will be held at Daily-Leach Memorial Chapel on 7 July 2023 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in her name to your local food bank. No graveside services will be held.