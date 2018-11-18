LOS ANGELES — Noella Lamoreux passed away on Oct. 1, 2018.
She was born Noella Nielsen on Dec. 25, 2018, in Missoula. She grew up in Stevensville on her parents, Ida and Fred Longpre, ranch and graduated as Noella Longpre from Stevensville High School in 1923. She attended her 70th high school reunion there in 2012.
Noella and her husband, Byron, raised their four children in Spokane, Wash. Byron died there in 1963. Noella moved to Alaska in 1974 where she lived in Fairbanks and Anchorage for many years.
Noella was preceded in death by her husband Byron Lamoreux and her son Todd Lamoreux. She is survived by her children, Dana Troglia, Stacy Lamoreux and Robyn Lamoreux, her brother Arthur Longpre, her sister Ida Mae Asbury, her grandchildren, great and great great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Noella loved to dance and so she danced through life.