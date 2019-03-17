MISSOULA — Nonabelle passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, having lived a thriving life of 95 years.
She was born in Seattle on Feb. 10, 1924. She married Jack R. Mackie on June 2, 1946, and they shared many adventures for 64 years until the time of Jack’s passing in 2010. They lived in the Portland, Oregon area having raised three children; son Paul, two daughters Pam and Linda, who, in turn, gifted her with seven grand-children and seven great grand-children.
Jack and Nona enjoyed building a Swiss Chalet type cabin at the base of Mt. Hood, Oregon, complete with hand carved beams by Nona.
Nonabelle was an amazing creator in the art of painting not only on canvas but murals on the walls of her dining and living rooms of the home Jack and Nona built in Portland, also in their home they built in Hamilton. She toured Europe to study woodcarving with her woodcarving gild. She was self-taught in using a chainsaw to create Totem Poles from the trees on the Mt. Hood property.
Nonabelle was a breath of fresh air to all who knew her. Always positive, full of adventure, always eager to see what was around the next corner.
Per her request, no public services are planned at this time