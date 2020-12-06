MISSOULA - Norma Jean Ketland, 86, of Missoula passed away on Monday Nov. 9, 2020. Norma was born on July 10, 1934 in Dodge, North Dakota to Nick Neirhor and Lena Dupong. Norma graduated from Dodge High School.

When Milton “Red” Cole returned from the Korean War, he married Norma and they had four children and later divorced. Norma then married Melvin Ketland and they spent time traveling together. Norma was fun and loving. She enjoyed reading and cooking. She also enjoyed putting a plate of food in front of you to see you smile.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin Ketland and two young daughters: Audrey Nicolette and Mary Jo. She is survived by her son Jeff (Wendy) Cole, daughter Carla Hurst, grandchildren, Nick Cole, Dakota Cole, Chiyanna (James) Leonard and great granddaughter Stella Leonard.

Arrangements for Norma are under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies, no services are planned at this time.