SPOKANE — Norma Sandberg Mason, formerly of Missoula, died in Spokane, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2020. For the past seven years she had waged a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. For as long as possible, Norma stayed in close contact with family and friends, just as she had throughout her life.

Norma was born in Richmond, Virginia, on Oct. 21, 1944, and was adopted as an infant by Victor and Audrey Painton Sandberg of Missoula. She attended Missoula schools and then the University of Montana. At the University of Montana, she joined Delta Gamma Sorority. It was a membership that was important to her for the rest of her life and a source of many lifelong friendships. Her favorite college experience was spent aboard a ship called Semester at Sea. This program allowed Norma to travel the world, all while studying on the boat and exploring different ports she traveled to. She learned about many different cultures during this semester on the water and had the time of her life. Norma was a journalism major and she was proud to call herself a journalist for the rest of her life. It is not surprising that she was an enthusiastic storyteller. After graduation she wrote for the Missoulian and it was forever her favorite newspaper. She also kept a subscription to be able to keep up on all Missoula news — especially Montana Grizzly sports scores.